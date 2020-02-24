Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global next-generation sequencing market size was valued at $4,533 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $18,565 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.”

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS also is known as deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a technology that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. It is high throughput, non-Sanger based sequencing method. Next-generation sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very rapid and cost-effective. Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently. Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes, and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. Next-generation sequencing can be utilized through varied interventions such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next-generation sequencing, and an increase in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next-generation sequencing market. In addition, the rise in awareness pertaining to next-generation sequencing and an increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitations related to next-generation sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, the use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

The next-generation sequencing market is segmented based on the product, application, technology, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end-repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services are further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing.

The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications. By Technology, the market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and other technologies. Depends on end-user, the market is categorized into academic & clinical research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end-user. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the next-generation sequencing market in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of NGS in this region. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize NGS in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is a key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global next-generation sequencing market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Product



o Consumables

 Sample Preparation Consumables

• DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection

• Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

• Quality Control

 Other Consumables



o Platforms

 HiSeq

 MiSeq

 Ion Torrent

 SOLiD

 Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

 Other Sequencing Platforms



o Services

 Sequencing Services

• RNA Sequencing

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Targeted Sequencing

• Chip Sequencing

• De Novo Sequencing

• Methyl Sequencing

 Data Management Services

• NGS Data Analysis Services

• NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

• NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions



• By Application

o Diagnostics

o Biomarkers and Cancer

o Reproductive Health

o Personalized Medicine

o Agriculture and Animal Research

o Other Applications



• By Technology

o Sequencing by Synthesis

o Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

o Sequencing by Ligation

o Pyrosequencing

o Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

o Other Technologies



• By End-User

o Academic and Clinical Research Centers

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Other End-User



• By Region

o North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 Australia

 India

 South Korea

 Taiwan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil

 Turkey

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

• Illumina, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• Beijing Genomics Institute

• Qiagen N.V.

• 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Perkinelmer, Inc.

• Genomatix GmbH

• PierianDx



Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

• Eurofins Scientific

• Gatc Biotech AG

• Macrogen, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• DNASTAR, Inc.

• Biomatters Ltd.

• Partek Inc.

• New England Biolabs, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

