Global Medical Simulation Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Medical simulation is the virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing the functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies.

“The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,132 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $ 3,251 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2025.”

The global medical simulation market is driven by the increase in the use of simulation in healthcare, the rise in deaths due to medical errors, and the necessity to improve patient safety outcomes. Moreover, the benefits of medical simulation such as training of complex as well as normal cases for professionals and technological advancements in the medical field further increase the demand for medical simulation. However, high installation costs and a lack of complete real situations restrain market growth.

The global medical simulation market is segmented based on product & service, fidelity, end-user, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into the model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. Model-based simulation is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound stimulation. Patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators. Surgical simulation is sub-segmented in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. The web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. Simulation training services comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services. Based on fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium-fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators. Based on end-user, the market is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Product & Service

o Model-based Simulation

 Patient Simulation

• Task Trainer Simulation

• Manikin-based Simulation

• Standardized Patient Simulation

 Surgical Simulation

• Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

• Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

• Cardiovascular Simulators

• Gynecology Simulators

• Others

 Ultrasound Simulation

o Web-based Simulation

 Simulation Software

 Performance-Recording Software

 Virtual Tutors

o Simulation Training Services

 Vendor-based Training

 Custom Consulting Services

 Educational Societies



• By Fidelity

o Low-fidelity

o Medium-fidelity

o High-fidelity



• By End-User

o Academic Institutions & Research Centers

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Military Organizations



• By Region

o North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Australia

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Laerdal Medical AS

• CAE, Inc.

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• Simulab Corporation

• Simulaids, Inc.

• Limbs and Things, Ltd.

• Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

• Mentice AB

• Surgical Science Sweden AB

• Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

The other players operating in the medical simulation market include (not profiled in the report)

• MSC

• 3-Dmed

• HRV

• Medical Simulation Technologies sp. z o.o.

• Remedy Simulation Group

• MEDICAL-X

