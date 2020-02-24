United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the proton therapy market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for proton therapy in the United States and Japan. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of the US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on the pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies. The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on the number of patients treated at US and Japan proton therapy centers. The report also includes an assessment of the US and Japan reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US and Japan proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US and Japan proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, US proton therapy centers developed by the companies, the recent development of the proton therapy market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Hitachi, Optimus, Ion Beam Applications(IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Key Findings:• United States proton therapy market will exhibit growth by a CAGR of over 15% up to 2025

• The potential United States and Japan proton therapy market is set to cross USD 10 Billion by 2025

• In 2017, IBA accounted for the highest number of proton therapy centers in the United States

• Hitachi has the second-highest number of treatment rooms in the United States and Japan

• Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Merged Proton Therapy System BusinessThis independent 160-page report have been analyzed from 15 viewpoints:

• the United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis(2012 – 2025)

• The United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment(2012 – 2025)

• The United States and Japan Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• The United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

• The United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

• Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

• The United States and Japan Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Center

• The United States and Japan Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

• Proton Therapy Current Applications

• Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy, and Carbon Ion Therapy

• Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

• Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

• Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

• Major Companies Analysis