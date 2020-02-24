Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, the global consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid increased from 185.1 K MT in 2012 to 291.0 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7%.”

Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. The lower purity is mainly used for the cleaning of liquid crystal panel parts (Panel Level). High purity for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level). Electronic grade phosphoric acid can also be used to prepare high-purity phosphate, but also high-purity organic phosphorus products, the main raw material, also can be used as ultra-high purity reagents and fiberglass raw materials.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Panel Level, IC Level, and others, which Panel Level captured more than 60% of the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market in 2016.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid downstream is wide and recently Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cleaning, Etching, and Others. Globally, the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cleaning and Etching. Cleaning and Etching account for about 95% of total downstream consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global.

The global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO, and Rasa Industries. Arkema was the world leader, holding about 22% production market share in 2016.

The global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

