Global Dyes Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, the global Dyes market was valued at 8217.85 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 12295.69 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2018-2023.”

Dyes are the coloring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially.

Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among those types, disperse dyes accounted for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 631.27 K MT, with a share of about 44.8%, followed by reactive dyes, which held nearly28.5% consumption market share.

Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. The textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes nowadays. Consumption volume from the textile industry reached 1116.02 K MT in 2016, contributing more than 79% market share.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 630.31 K MT dyes. The follower was India, whose consumption volume was 150.85 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in the textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distribute in countries, where the textile industry is promising.

Global Dyes Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, BEZEMA, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Osaka Godo, Setas, Atul and so on.

The price of dyes is influenced by raw materials and policy deeply. Dyes manufacturers should pay close attention to the dye raw material market as well as the national policy.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dyes for each application, including

Textile

Leather

Paper

Other

