Global Dyes Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“In this report, the global Dyes market was valued at 8217.85 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 12295.69 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2018-2023.”
Dyes are the coloring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially.
Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among those types, disperse dyes accounted for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 631.27 K MT, with a share of about 44.8%, followed by reactive dyes, which held nearly28.5% consumption market share.
Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. The textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes nowadays. Consumption volume from the textile industry reached 1116.02 K MT in 2016, contributing more than 79% market share.
China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 630.31 K MT dyes. The follower was India, whose consumption volume was 150.85 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in the textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distribute in countries, where the textile industry is promising.
The price of dyes is influenced by raw materials and policy deeply. Dyes manufacturers should pay close attention to the dye raw material market as well as the national policy.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Dyes for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Global Dyes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dyes sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dyes for each application, including
Textile
Leather
Paper
Other
