Global Die Attach Materials Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Die Attach Materials market is valued at 73.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 91.96 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% during 2017-2022.”

Die-attach is the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.

Typical die-attach materials are PbSn, PbSnAg or PbInAg alloys. These alloys wet conventional substrates and die metallizations due to the formation of intermetallic compounds, which build an adhesion layer between the substrate or die metallization and bulk solder. To achieve the best wetting and lowest void rate, the solder material should contain the lowest possible oxide content.

Die Attach Materials can be divided into three categories: die to attach paste, die-attach wire and others. Die to attach paste accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 82.59% in 2017, followed by die-attach wire, account for 13.63% and others account for 3.78%.

The consumption market share of global Die Attach Materials in consumer electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunications and others has been stable year by year, at 43.47%, 11.83%, 9.64%, 28.07%, and 6.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Die Attach Materials in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Die Attach Materials market has the most promising sales prospects in telecommunications applications.

XYZ research center data shows China is the biggest contributor to the Die Attach Materials revenue market, accounting for 44.25% of the total global market with a revenue of 340.92 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 17.18% with a revenue of 132.38 million USD.

SMIC is the largest company in the global Die Attach Materials market, accounted for 7.60% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Henkel and Indium, accounted for 7.13% and 5.65% of the revenue market share in 2017.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURARADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

Dow Corning Corporation

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2593-global-die-attach-materials-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com