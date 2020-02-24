Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

In this report, bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc.

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins can be divided into two categories– bismaleimide resin powder and bismaleimide resin solution. Bismaleimide resin powder’s production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 76.65% in 2017, bismaleimide resin solution account for 23.35%.

Currently, the global bismaleimide market is worth over $130 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 1.83% in 2012 to 2016 years. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end-users, and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as composites, adhesive, and moldings.

XYZ research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins revenue market, accounted for 50.01% of the total global market with a revenue of 68.96 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 39.95% with a revenue of 55.09 million USD.

Evonik is the largest company in the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market, accounted for 25.06% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Hexcel and Huntsman, accounted for 17.64% and 13.79% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The price of bismaleimide resin is low compared with another polyimide, but higher than epoxy resin. In the future, the price of bismaleimide would decrease, making it more competitive in the advanced polymer market. The global bismaleimide production value will increase to 137.01 Million USD in 2022, from 138.93 Million USD in 2016. It is estimated that the global bismaleimide demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 2.45% in the coming five years.

