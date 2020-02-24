General News
Global Antiseptic Products Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The global antiseptic and disinfectant market accounted for USD 5.55 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.10 by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2016 and 2021.”
Disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface of objects. Disinfectants mainly act by disruption of cell membranes and denaturation of proteins and enzymes of the cell. These chemical agents are very effective against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, and viruses. For example, Lysol a phenol compound is used as a general disinfectant for domestic or hospital use like disinfection of floors, bathrooms, washbasins, organic waste such as sputum, feces, urine, etc.
On the basis of type, the global market for antiseptics and disinfectants is bifurcated into six types: alcohols and aldehydes, phenols and derivatives, biguanides and amides, quaternary ammonium compounds, iodine compounds, and others. In terms of revenue, alcohols and aldehydes accounted for approximately 35% of total antiseptics and disinfectants, market. Alcohols and aldehydes had the largest share of the market, worth USD 1.5 billion in 2011 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
In the end-user segment, the institutional segment dominates the global antiseptic and disinfectant market. Globally, approximately more than 50% of the antiseptic and disinfectant market has been captured by the institutional end-user segment. This growth is mainly attributed due to the presence of a large number of hospitals coupled with an increase in the number of medical professionals across the globe. Hospitals and healthcare segment is expected to experience significant growth within the forecast period due to the outbreak of infectious diseases such as swine flu and avian flu which has triggered the use of antiseptics and disinfectants products market in developing countries. Domestic use of antiseptics and disinfectant is also expected to experience significant growth due to increasing public awareness regarding the potential dangers of microbial infection infections.
Europe was a leading region for the global antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2015. The region is expected to witness growth on account of rising healthcare expenditure in Norway, Denmark, and other European countries. From the last decade, there is marked increase in the domestic use of antiseptic and disinfectant in this region due to increasing awareness about pandemic diseases such as spreading flu and viral infections.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest regional segment for the natural antiseptics market within the forecast period due to the widespread of Ayurveda in this region. The Asia Pacific accounted for a leading market of the global antiseptics and disinfectant market in 2015 in terms of growth. The growing number of the medical sector coupled along with literacy rates mainly in China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is driving the antiseptic and disinfectant market in this region. In addition, rising awareness towards personal care and maintaining hygiene in emerging economies of China and India is expected to augment the market growth of antiseptics and the disinfectant market in this region in the near future.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering
METREX
STERIS Corporation
3M
Reckitt Benckiser
Ecolab
Reynolds American
Procter & Gamble
Colgate-Palmolive
DuPont Medical-Chemical
Johnson & Johnson
Sage Products LLC
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into
Alcohols & Aldehydes & Oxidizing Agents
Biguanides & Amides & Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Phenol & Derivatives
Silver and Iodine Compounds
Others
By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into
Hospital
Laboratories
In-house
Others
By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
