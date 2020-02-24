Global Tyre Bead Wire Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global market of Tyre Bead Wire developed stable, with a CAGR of 2.34%. In 2016, the Global Market Size of Tyre Bead Wire was nearly USD 1,110 Million; the actual sale is about 1,142 MT. “

This report studies the Tyre Bead Wire market. Tire bead wire is used for the manufacture of all types of pneumatic tires, such as tires for Trucks, Buses, Tractors, Cars Jeeps, Scooters, Rickshaws, Motor Cycles, Bicycles, etc.

The Tyre Bead Wire is primarily categorized, by length, into three types: Up to 1.00mm, 1.00mm – 2.00mm and Above 2.00mm. The Up to 1.00mm bead wire and Above 2.00mm wire are both popular.

Tyre Bead Wire can be used for Car Radial Tire and Truck Radial Tire. The most proportion of Tyre Bead Wire was Car Radial Tire, and the sales proportion was about 56% in 2016.

China was the largest consumption region of Tyre Bead Wire, with a market share of nearly 31.23% in 2016. Europe was the second-largest consumption region of Tyre Bead Wire in 2016.

Bekaert, Shangdong Daye are the leaders of the industry, and combined share reaches to about 47% of the total global market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Tyre Bead Wire in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Tyre Bead Wire market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bekaert

Kiswire

Rajratan

Heico Wire Group

TATA Steel

WireCo

Shandong Daye

Xingda

Snton

Tianlun

GUIZHOU Wire Rope

King Industrial

SMC

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Up to 1.00mm

1.00mm-2.00mm

Above 2.00mm

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Tyre Bead Wire for each application, including

Car Radial Tire

Truck Radial Tire

Others