Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Europe Returnable Packaging market is valued at 1171.79 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 1307.52 Million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.22% during 2019-2024.”

Returnable packaging can be defined as packaging solutions that are produced with some of the toughest and durable materials that can survive the high amount of harm or rough treatment through the supply chain. It can be further defined as the packaging solutions that drop the contents of the package to its destination and then the packaging of the product is returned to the original consumer. For example, transportation trucks that provide logistics solutions to the various companies can be segmented as a returnable pack.

The sales market share of Europe Returnable Packaging in food & beverages, automotive, consumer durables and healthcare has been stable year by year, at 32.28%, 20.15%, 18.97%, and 10.80% respectively in 2019, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 1 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Returnable Packaging in the European market tends to be fixed without great changes.

XYZ research center data shows that in the European market, Pallets Returnable Packaging accounts for 38.18% of the sales market share in 2019, which is the highest, followed by IBCs, Crates, the sales market share accounts for 25.04 %, 19.56%, respectively.

XYZ research center data show that Germany is the biggest contributor to the Returnable Packaging revenue market, accounting for 21.25% of the total European market with a revenue of 248.92 million USD in 2019, followed by the UK, 18.25% with a revenue of 213.91 million USD.

Schoeller Allibert is the largest company in the European Returnable Packaging market, accounting for 15.40% of the revenue market share in 2019, follows by DS Smith– accounting for 10.75%.

Geographically, global Returnable Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Schoeller Allibert

DS Smith

Nefab Group

SCHüTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mjsolpac Ltd

CABKA Group

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

Tri-Wall Limited

GWP Group

Others

Total

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

Pallets

Crates

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Drums & Barrels

Bottles

Dunnage

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Returnable Packaging for each application, including

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Healthcare

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Returnable Packaging from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

