Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

the United States market of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.16 %. In 2017, the United State revenue of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging was about 1.68 billion USD.

Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. This report focuses on materials used for pharmaceutical blister packaging, including forming films and lidding materials.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging includes PVC, Lidding Foils, Cold Form, PVDC and Another type of material. And the proportion of PVC in 2017 was about 47%. But the Lidding Foils was the most valuable product it accounted for about 51% of revenue market share.

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging is widely used for Capsule drugs, Tablets Drug, and Others Drug Package. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging was for Capsule Drug, and the proportion was about 46%. Tablets Drug was the second major application and the proportion was about 35%.

The Consumption of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging in the United States is concentrated. San Francisco Bay Area, New England and Los Angeles are the major consumption region. They together with over 64% market share, it was the most important region in this industry.

The Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market is very dispersion. Bemis, MeadWestvaco, Kl?ckner Pentaplast, Constantia Flexibles, Tekni-plex, and Honeywell are the most important player in the United States.

Geographically, this report split the USA into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

USA Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Bemis

MeadWestvaco

Kl?ckner Pentaplast

ConstantiaFlexibles

Tekni-plex

Honeywell

Amcor

CPH GROUP

Bilcare

Shanghai Haishun

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC

Lidding Foils

Cold Form

PVDC

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging for each application, including

Capsule Drug

Tablets Drug

Others Drug