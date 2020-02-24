Global Pest Control Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Pest control is used for killing or repelling attacks of pests such as insects, rodents, and bed bugs. These pests not only damage the crops but also affect human life through various diseases. Different types of professional pest control treatments to control or kill pest population comprises chemical, biological, and mechanical. Inspection is a fundamental step for any type of pest control service.

“The global pest control market was valued at $2758 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $4146.83 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.03% from 2019 to 2024.”

The growth of the market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. In addition, climate change across the globe is also a significant factor for the upsurge in demand for pest control products and services because climate change attributes to rising temperatures, whereas high temperature is the ideal condition for an increase in the pest population. However, the increase in concerns regarding the levels of toxicity in pesticides and the resultant health issues that arise due to the overuse of toxic pesticides hamper the pest control market growth to a certain extent. Consumers, especially in the agricultural sector and food industry, are focused on opting for pesticides with low toxic levels, owing to their associated adverse effects on health.

In the worldwide, pest control manufacturers mainly distribute in North America and Europe.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of the product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, etc. Revenue share of North America and Europe are separately about 50.41% and 21.53% in 2017. The Asia Pacific, whose revenue was 410.09 Million $ in 2017, accounts for a share of 15.78%.

The Pest control market is segmented into Bed Bug Extermination, Fly Control, and Fruit Fly Control. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast of the product segment.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Pest control market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Agricultural. In the report, the data of the first six years will also be used to predict the next six years, which is a valuable reference for improving the development prospects of the application in related industries.

Owing to abundant raw material resources and mature technology, there are many manufacturers in the world. We mainly analyze Terminix, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Anticimex, Killgerm, Ecolab, Massey Services, Bayer Advanced, BASF, Syngenta, Harris, Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, Garden Tech, Ortho, Willert Home Products, Bonide Products, and MGK, etc.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environmental standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need for pest control will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. By 2024, global total sales revenue will be 4146.83 Million $.

