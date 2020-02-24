Global Paclitaxel Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global paclitaxel market was valued at 78.77 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 161.66 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.”

Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.

Paclitaxel is a white crystalline powder, odorless and tasteless. It is insoluble in water and soluble in chloroform, acetone and other organic solvents.

The report is revolving around Paclitaxel’s active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The classification of Paclitaxel includes Natural Paclitaxel API and Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API, and the proportion of Natural Paclitaxel API in 2017 was about 31%, and the proportion was decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Paclitaxel is widely sold for Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Others. The most proportion of Paclitaxel was sales in Ovarian Cancer, and the consumption proportion was about 46% in 2017.

North America was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2017. Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%, China was also an important sales region for the Paclitaxel.

Market competition is intense. Phyton, ScinoPharm, Novasep, Samyang, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed a global market channel in the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

