General News
Global Paclitaxel Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The global paclitaxel market was valued at 78.77 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 161.66 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.”
Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.
Paclitaxel is a white crystalline powder, odorless and tasteless. It is insoluble in water and soluble in chloroform, acetone and other organic solvents.
The report is revolving around Paclitaxel’s active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The classification of Paclitaxel includes Natural Paclitaxel API and Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API, and the proportion of Natural Paclitaxel API in 2017 was about 31%, and the proportion was decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Paclitaxel is widely sold for Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Others. The most proportion of Paclitaxel was sales in Ovarian Cancer, and the consumption proportion was about 46% in 2017.
North America was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2017. Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%, China was also an important sales region for the Paclitaxel.
Market competition is intense. Phyton, ScinoPharm, Novasep, Samyang, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed a global market channel in the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Phyton
ScinoPharm
Novasep
Samyang
Polymed
TAPI (Teva)
Fresenius-kabi
Huiang biopharma
Southpharma
Yunnan Hande
Hainan Yew Pharm
Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into
Natural Paclitaxel API
Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API
By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into
Ovarian Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Breast Cancer
Other
By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2392-global-paclitaxel-sales-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com