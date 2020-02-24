Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market is valued at 690.3 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 904.2 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2017-2022.”

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.

Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM can be divided into two categories–low voltage STATCOM and high voltage STATCOM. High Voltage STATCOM accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 83.96% in 2017 and low voltage STATCOM account for 16.04%.

The consumption market share of global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in renewable energy, electric utilities, industrial & manufacturing, and others has been stable year by year, at 33.70%, 37.98%, 19.72%, and 8.60% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market has the most promising sales prospects in electric utilities.

XYZ research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM revenue market, accounting for 33.26% of the total global market with a revenue of 229.6 million USD in 2017, followed by China, 32.99% with a revenue of 227.7 million USD. China’s share of revenue is expected to surpass that of other regions soon because of the price advantages.

ABB is the largest company in the global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market, accounting for 14.81/% of the revenue market share in 2017, follows by Rongxin and Siemens, accounting for 14.17% and 13.62% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

Comsys AB

Merus Power

Global Others

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM for each application, including

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate are the key targets for Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America