Global Expanded Polystyrene Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Expanded Polystyrene Sales Market will reach 10264 K MT by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 4.64%”

Expanded Polystyrene insulation is a lightweight, rigid, closed-cell insulation. EPS is available in several compressive strengths to withstand load and back-fill forces. This closed-cell structure provides minimal water absorption and low vapor permanence.

According to the different chemical compositions, Expanded Polystyrene has two types, white and gray. And white took up over 70% of the consumption in 2018.

Based on the end-use industry, the global expanded polystyrene market includes packaging, automotive, construction, and others. The packaging is its largest downstream market, which shared over 44% of the consumption in 2018.

China was the largest expanded polystyrene market and held the largest market share globally in 2018. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing construction industry in China, which makes use of expanded polystyrene as an essential raw material. Additionally, the region’s flourishing packaging is projected to further boost the Chinese expanded polystyrene market in the future.

Loyal Group is the largest manufacturer of expanded polystyrene in Asia and one of the world leaders. The first plant was started in 1976 and today the group has 12 plants located in different regions of China, five of which produce polystyrene.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Loyal Group

Xingda

China Haohua Holdings

Synthos SA

BASF

Shuangliang Group

Alpek

Ravago group

SABIC

Sunpor Kunststoff

Styrochem

Dupont

NOVA Chemicals

Total

Versalis

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

White

Grey

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

