Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at 3589.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4289.08 Million USD by the end of 2018, with a growth rate of 19.50%.”

Coal Tar Pitch can be divided into three categories: Medium temperature coal tar pitch, modified coal tar pitch, and others. Medium temperature coal tar pitch accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 44.58% in 2017, followed by a modified coal tar pitch, with a revenue market share of 20.63%.

The sales revenue market share of global Coal Tar Pitch in the aluminum industry, graphite electrodes and roofing have been stable year by year, at 49.70% and 31.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the gap is still widening. This indicates that the Coal Tar Pitch market has the most promising sales prospects in the recycling of the components.

XYZ research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Coal Tar Pitch consumption market, accounting for 67.61% of the total global market with a number of 5902.4 K MT in 2017, followed by Japan, 6.23% with a number of 544.2 K MT.

Rutgers and JFE are the two largest companies in the global Coal Tar Pitch market, accounting for 6.17% and 6.10% of the revenue market share in 2017.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

RuTGERS

JFE

Koppers Industries

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Shanghai Baosteel

Shanxi Coking

Wugang Coking

Jining Carbon

Shandong Gude Chemical

Yenakiieve Coke and Chemicals

Baoshun

Shandong Weijiao

Xinnuolixing

Risun

Jinneng

Zhongyi

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Modified Coal Tar Pitch

Other

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing

Other

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America