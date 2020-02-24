General News
Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at 3589.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4289.08 Million USD by the end of 2018, with a growth rate of 19.50%.”
Coal Tar Pitch industry refers to the work or business that contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.
Coal Tar Pitch can be divided into three categories: Medium temperature coal tar pitch, modified coal tar pitch, and others. Medium temperature coal tar pitch accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 44.58% in 2017, followed by a modified coal tar pitch, with a revenue market share of 20.63%.
The sales revenue market share of global Coal Tar Pitch in the aluminum industry, graphite electrodes and roofing have been stable year by year, at 49.70% and 31.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the gap is still widening. This indicates that the Coal Tar Pitch market has the most promising sales prospects in the recycling of the components.
XYZ research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Coal Tar Pitch consumption market, accounting for 67.61% of the total global market with a number of 5902.4 K MT in 2017, followed by Japan, 6.23% with a number of 544.2 K MT.
Rutgers and JFE are the two largest companies in the global Coal Tar Pitch market, accounting for 6.17% and 6.10% of the revenue market share in 2017.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering
RuTGERS
JFE
Koppers Industries
Coopers Creek
Tangent Rail
Shanghai Baosteel
Shanxi Coking
Wugang Coking
Jining Carbon
Shandong Gude Chemical
Yenakiieve Coke and Chemicals
Baoshun
Shandong Weijiao
Xinnuolixing
Risun
Jinneng
Zhongyi
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into
Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Modified Coal Tar Pitch
Other
By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into
Aluminum Industry
Graphite Electrodes
Roofing
Other
By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2364-global-coal-tar-pitch-sales-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com