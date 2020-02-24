Global Cathode Block Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

the study analysis was given on a worldwide scale focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors. Global sales of cathode block decreased from 47.3 K MT in 2013 to 448.6 K MT in 2017. China is the largest consumer of the cathode block. About 68% of cathode blocks were consumed in the region in 2017. At the same time forecast data display, China will occupy 52.24% in 2024 with revenue of 452.89 Million USD.

A cathode block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminum reduction cells. High-quality cathode blocks contribute to improving the efficiency of aluminum smelting that consumes vast amounts of electricity. Graphitized type cathode block is based on petroleum/pitch coke; baked at ~ 800 C followed by graphitization at over 2500 C.

Cathode block can mainly be divided into three types, Semi-Graphitic, Graphitic, Graphitized. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used. Graphitic type is the most widely used one. In 2019, 465.1 MT Graphitic cathode block was consumed.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Cathode block market is segmented into <200 KA, 200-300 KA, and >300 KA. In the report, the data of the first six years will also be used to predict the next six years, which is a valuable reference for improving the development prospects of the application in related industries.

