“The Button Cell Batteries industry was 4482.36 million USD in 2014 and is projected to reach 4741.78 million USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 0.51% between 2019 and 2025.”

A watch battery or Button Cell Batteries is a small single cell battery shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm high — like a button on a garment, hence the name. A metal can form the bottom body and positive terminal of the cell. An insulated top cap is a negative terminal.

On the basis of type, the Button Cell Batteries market is segmented into LR (Alkaline), SR (Silver Oxide), CR (Lithium), others. End-users, included in this market are traditional watch, smartwatch, hearing aid, pocket calculator, and another usage. The traditional watch (mainly Quartz Watch) application was account for the largest share of the global market. Due to the production of the traditional watch is decline these years, the market of Button Cell Batteries is also Sluggish. The drive of the Button Cell Batteries market is maybe the fast-growing Digital product. Most of the Button Cell Batteries are not chargeable.

Based on regions, the global Button Cell Batteries market is segmented into the USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World. The market for Button Cell Batteries is competitive with players such as Sony, Maxell (Hitachi), Panasonic, Renata Batteries (Swatch Group), Varta (Rayovac), Seiko, Toshiba, Energizer, Duracell, GP Batteries, Vinnic, NANFU, TMMQ, EVE Energy, Camelion Battery, and so on. Among them, Sony is the global leading supplier.

M. Stanley Whittingham, one of this year’s chemistry Nobel Prize winners, collaborated with scientists at Rutgers University in New Jersey to test the performance of the vintage button cells. The scientists found that even after about 35 years the batteries retained more than 50% of their stored energy. A solar rechargeable clock made in the 1970s with an Exxon lithium battery was also still ticking away.

