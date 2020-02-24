General News
Global Battery Separators Film Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The global Battery Separator Films market was valued at 4973.97 Million USD in 2018 and will reach 9588.5 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.37% during 2020-2025.”
Battery Separator Films are a kind of diaphragm material between the cathode and the anode in a battery to insulate electrons while freely transit the electrolyte ions. It is the separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. Lithium battery and lead battery are two main batteries in nowadays market. Battery separator films, the analyzed object in this report, are widely used in the former. Battery Separator Films are polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which play a critical role in separating the cathode from the anode. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicles, electric power storage, industrial use.
By the product type, the Battery Separator Films market is primarily split into the dry method and wet method. The downstream of the lithium battery separator film is rigid, which is wildly used in the consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage and industrial use, etc. fields. The consumer electronics field was the major field which accounts for approximately 70% in 2018.
Key players operating in the global battery separator film market include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik, MPI and others.
In 2014, the Global Battery Separator Films Industry Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Battery Separator Films Market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2025. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Battery Separator Films reaches about 9588 M Sq.m in 2025 from 1972 M Sq.m in 2014, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.45% during the analyzed period, 2014-2025.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Sumitomo Chem
Entek
Evonik
MPI
W-SCOPE
Senior Tech
Jinhui Hi-Tech
Zhongke Sci & Tech
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Suzhou GreenPower
Yiteng New Energy
Tianfeng Material
DG Membrane Tech
Newmi-Tech
FSDH
Hongtu LIBS Tech
Shanghai Energy
Gellec
Zhenghua Separator
Huiqiang New Energy
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into
Dry Method
Wet Method
By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Power Vehicle
Electric Power Storage
Industrial Use
By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
