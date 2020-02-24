Global Art Paint Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Art Paint market is valued at 801.03 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 1092.95 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2019-2025.”

The consumption market share of global Art Paint in the art industry, craft, and hobby, picture framing, photography has been stable year by year, at 63.10%, 16.17%, 10.11%, and 6.51% respectively in 2019, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 0.1 percent. This indicates that the segment of the art print in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the art paint market has the most promising sales prospects in the art industry.

Art paint can be divided into four categories: Acrylic, Oil, Watercolor, and Pastel. Acrylic art paint and oil art paint accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 61.27% in 2019, among which oil art paint account for 30.77% and acrylic art paint account for 30.50%.

XYZ research center data shows that United States is the biggest contributor to the art paint revenue market, accounting for 62.18% of the total global market with a revenue of 498.04 million USD in 2019, followed by European Union, 25.29% with a revenue of 202.57 million USD.

Gamblin is the largest company in the global art paint market, accounting for 26.66% of the revenue market share in 2019, follows by Winsor & Newton, Golden, accounting for 12.29% and 9.87% of the revenue market share in 2019.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Gamblin

Winsor & Newton

Plaid

Golden

Liquitex

Sennelier

M. Graham & Co

Derivan

Daler-Rowney

DecoArt

MARIE

Global Other

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into

Acrylic

Oil

Watercolor

Pastel

Others

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Art Industry

Craft and Hobby

Picture Framing

Photography

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America