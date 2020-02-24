Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market was valued US$ 4.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.46 Bn by 2024, at CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period.”

Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains an R–N=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate.

Three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates are HDI, IPDI, and H12MDI. Currently, this industry is a monopoly industry. There are only several companies that produce aliphatic isocyanates, such as Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU and Wanhua Chemical. Wanhua Chemical is a unique Chinese company. Also, most companies’ bases distributed all over the world.

The consumption areas of Aliphatic isocyanates are mainly in Europe, the USA, China, and Japan. In 2017, Europe’s aliphatic isocyanates’ sales share was 110.87 K MT with a 31.97% market share.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Aliphatic Isocyanates market is segmented into Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers and Others. In the report, the data of the first six years will also be used to predict the next six years, which is a valuable reference for improving the development prospects of the application in related industries.

Geographically, global Aliphatic Isocyanates market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bayer

Evonik

Vencorex

BASF

Asahi Kasei

NPU

Wanhua Chemical

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

HDI

IPDI

H12MDI

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aliphatic Isocyanates for each application, including

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Aliphatic Isocyanates from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/1264-global-acrylic-foam-tape-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com