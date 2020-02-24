Global 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Europe 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market is valued at 15.23 Million USD in 2019, and growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2014-2019.”

In 2019, the Europe 6-FDA consumption market is leading by France, capturing about 27.86% of Europe 6-FDA sales. Germany is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.83% European sales market share in 2019.

In the Europe market, DuPont is the Europe leader, which has started commercial operations at its new manufacturing plant in the USA, with this start-up, the plant has become the world’s largest site for producing 6-FDA.

Polyamide Resin in the European 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) sales market accounted for the largest, up to more than 60% market. 6-FDA, also called 6F-Dianhydride, is a specialty monomer used to provide high heat and chemical resistance and optical clarity in performance resins and coatings. Major markets for 6-FDA are electronics and aerospace. 6-FDA can be used for the synthesis of epoxy, polyamide and polyimide resins and coatings with optical clarity, physical integrity, and high heat and chemical resistance.

The sales of 6-FDA increase from 18.24 MT in 2014 to 28.18 MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 9.0%. DuPont is the European leader, holding 52% production market share and Daikin about 30% in 2019.

Epoxy Resin, Polyamide Resin and Polyimide Resin three applications in the Europe market, the proportion is relatively stable, without a sharp upward or downward trend.

Players to Enter into Long-term Agreements to Avoid Risk of Price Increases

The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the Europe 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market such as DuPont, Daikin, Zigong Tiansheng, Tianjin Junkai, Changzhou Sunlight, Fluorotech, ChinaTech (Tianjin), Changzhou Josen. Companies are foreseen to sign long-term, contracts with suppliers to gain operational advantages and insulate their business from the effect of price increases. DuPont is the largest 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) supplier in the world, accounting for about 52% of Europe 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) sales. Manufacturers may improve their portfolio with the addition of customer-centric products to gain a foothold in the European market.

The Important Market Points

Increasing use of 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) in Polyamide Resin to help with strong demand. The market share of Content 99% 6-FDA is decreasing year by year, while the market share of Content 98% 6-FDA is increasing year by year. The Polyamide Resin industry to show telling growth in the Europe 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market. France to secure a handsome market share with high demand for value-added products.

