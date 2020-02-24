General News
Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market Overview:
Injection molding involves the manufacturing of plastic products by injecting molten materials into a mold, where it is melted, cooled, and solidified to form the final product. Thermoplastic and thermosetting injection molded plastics are used to manufacture several parts and components for various applications. The major thermoplastic polymers used in injection molding include polypropylene, high-impact polystyrene, low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polycarbonate, polypropylene composites, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, polysulphone, and others. In addition, epoxy resin, polyester, and melamine formaldehyde are some of the prominent thermosetting polymers used for injection molding. The demand for injection polypropylene & polypropylene composites has increased over the last decade, as they can attain complex & intricate shapes, minimizing wastage of the material.
The surge in demand for polypropylene and polypropylene composites from various application industries acts as the major driver of the global PP and PP composites market. Moreover, low labor costs, the advantage of mass production, and better waste management in the injection molding process have fueled the growth of the market. However, the high initial tooling cost of the injection molding and availability of other substitutes providing stiff competition to polypropylene restrain the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements have led to the adoption of robotics in the injection molding process, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.
The report segments the global polypropylene and polypropylene composites market for injection molding on the basis of product, fiber type, application, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into polypropylene (PP) and polypropylene composites. On the basis of fiber type, the market is divided into glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others. By application, it is classified into packaging, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market include Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Ltd, SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., DuPont, INEOS, and Braskem.
Key Benefits for Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market:
Porter’s Five Force’s analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market for injection molding from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.
An in-depth analysis of the current research & developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.
The key driver’s restraints and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis have been elucidated in the study.
The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report.
Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Key Market Segments:
By Product
Polypropylene (PP)
Polypropylene Composites
By Fiber Type
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
By Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2221-polypropylene-and-polypropylene-composites-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com