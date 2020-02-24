Global Silane and Silicone Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Silane and Silicone market Overview:

“The silane and silicone market accounted for revenue of $ 14,479.0 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $ 22,030.3 million in 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.”

Silicone is an inert polymer that comprises silicon with oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, and other chemicals. Some of the common forms of silicones are resin, grease, oil, and rubber, which are used across the automobile, medical, construction, and electronics industries. Silane is an organic compound containing a single or multiple silicon‐carbon bonds. Silane is produced by reacting silica sand with magnesium and then adding hydrochloric acid. One of the primary applications of silane is to bond two compounds together.

Silane is increasingly adopted in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, rubber & plastics, and fiber treatment activities. Growth of the overall silicones & silanes market is driven by a rise in demand from end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductors. Unstable raw material prices such as silicon metal & methanol and high energy prices are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on fuel efficiency and regulation compliances. The major aim of the automotive industry is to improve fuel efficiency while simultaneously enhancing road safety. Due to stringent regulations and compliances, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are utilizing silanes to reduce the rolling resistance and to enhance the traction on wet or slippery surfaces in automobile applications. This is expected to offer future growth opportunities to the global silane and silicone market during the forecast period.

The global silicones & silanes market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into silane and silicone. The silicone segment accounts for a major share in the global silane and silicone market attributed to its wide adoption across various industries including transportation, construction & materials, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial processes, personal care, and consumer products. Silanes are further classified into coupling agents, cross-linking agents, and others. Similarly, silicones are further classified into elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, conformal coatings, and others. Based on end-user, the Silane and silicone market is classified into building & construction, transportation, electronics, medical, textiles & leather, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The APAC market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC market is attributed to the developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea, where rapid industrialization and urbanization fuels the growth of the building and conduction market.

Some of the major players analyzed in the global silane and silicone market report are ICM Products Inc., BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation., Evonik Industries, Emerald Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG, MPM Holdings Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DowDupont, and China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Key Benefits for Silane and Silicone market:

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the silane and silicone industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the silane and silicone market growth from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets in the silane and silicone market.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution in the silane and silicone market share.

An in-depth analysis of the current research & developments within the silane and silicone market trends is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses on the silane and silicone market have been elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report for providing silane and silicone market analysis.

Silane and Silicone Key Market Segments:

By Type

Silanes

Coupling Agents

Cross-linking Agents

Others

Silicones

Elastomers

High-Temperature Vulcanized

Liquid Silicone Rubber

Room Temperature Vulcanized

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluid

Modified Silicone Fluid

Reactive

Nonreactive

Resins

Methyl Silicone Resin

Phenyl Silicone Resin

Others

Gels

Conformal Coatings

Others

By End-User

Building & Construction

Transportation

Electronics

Medical

Textile & Leather

Others



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA