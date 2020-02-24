Global India Floor Coatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

India Floor Coatings Market Overview:

“The India floor coatings market accounted for revenue of $56,000 thousand in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $91,129.8 thousand by 2025. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.”

Floor coatings are resinous solutions that are used to increase the durability of concrete, tiles, wooden floors, carpets, vinyl, and others. The floor is subjected to the greatest amount of damage and thus, requires protection and careful consideration during new construction and refurbishment projects. Floor coatings prevent the floor from damages such as thermal shocks, abrasions, corrosions, and chemical attacks. They consist of sealers and sealants to protect the surface from oxidation and moisture, respectively. They also contain one or more liquid resins that are mixed with aggregates, powders, and decorative materials at the time of application, giving them a highly finished and utilitarian appearance. Other operational advantages of floor coatings are waterproofing, puncture resistance, slip resistance, and microbial protection. They are used across industries such as commercial retail stores, medical & healthcare facilities, aviation & transportation, correctional facilities, educational institutes, restaurants, and others.

The growth of the India floor coatings market is driven by an increase in demand from several end-use industries such as construction, industrial, and others. For instance, the Indian market is full of epoxy and polyurethane-based products. Epoxy floor coatings have been gaining prominence in the Indian market due to their ability to provide versatile benefits in terms of aesthetics, performance, and long term durability. However, the increase in competition from substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Several existing cities and most smaller cities and towns are witnessing a boom in housing projects, hospitals and office spaces owing to the Smart City Mission by the Indian government, which fuels the demand for paints & coatings in the country. This creates lucrative opportunities for the floor coatings market.

The India floor coatings market is segmented based on binder type, coating component, floor structure, end-use, and region. Based on binder type, it is categorized into epoxy, thermoplastic, thermoset, and others. By coating components, the market is divided into one-component (1K), two-component (2K), and three-component (3K). Based on the floor structure, it is classified into wood, terrazzo, mortar, and others. By end-use, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial.

By region, the market is studied across North India, East India, South India, and West India. Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Flowcrete India, AkzoNobel N.V., DowDuPont, The Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Sika AG, British Paints, 3M, and Indigo Paints.

Key Benefits for India Floor Coatings Market:

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

This report outlines the current trends and future scenarios of the market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major states are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

India Floor Coatings Key Market Segments:

By Binder Type

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Others



By Coating Type

One component (1k)

Two-component (2k)

Three-component (3k)



By Floor Structure

Wood

Terrazzo

Mortar

Others



By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region

North India

East India

West India

South India

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2218-india-floor-coatings-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com