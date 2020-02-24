Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of $14,310 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

Liquid packaging cartons are preferred as conventional packaging materials in plastic bottles and tin cans. Cartons are considered more advantageous due to the significant increase in shelf life and recyclability.

The current trends in the beverage packaging industry are the development of multilayer intelligent packaging systems that has the capability to interact with the product in such a way that it improves the conservation and food security and is eco-friendly. Biocompatibility of liquid packaging carton has made it ideal for use in transportation of a wide range of beverages and food products such as milk, juices, packaged foods, and modified dairy products. However, an increase in demand for glass packaging and the availability of substitutes for liquid packaging cartons are the significant factors that hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, product innovation in the liquid packaging industry provides lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented based on type, shelf life, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into brick liquid cartons, gable-top cartons, and shaped liquid cartons. Based on shelf life, it is bifurcated into long shelf life cartons and short shelf life cartons. By end-use, it is classified into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, alcoholic drinks, and others. Based on the region, the liquid packaging carton market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Tetra Laval International S.A., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited., Liqui-Box, ONEX Corporation, Ferd, and Adam Pack SA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Carton Type

 Brick Liquid Cartons

 Gable Top Cartons

 Shaped Liquid Cartons



• By Shelf Life

 Long Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extruded Polymer)

o Aluminum

 Short Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extruded Polymer)



• By End-Use

 Liquid Dairy Products

 Non-carbonated Soft Drinks

 Liquid Foods

 Alcoholic Drinks

 Others



• By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA