Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 10.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.74 Billion

The Global report titled " Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market " delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter's forces analysis with respect to these elements.

Key Players- Comm Scope (US), Corning (US), Cobham Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), SOLiD (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), BTI Wireless (US), JMA Wireless (US), Westell Technologies (US), Advanced RF Technologies (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), and Betacom (US).

The Global Distributed Antenna System Market is estimated to be worth US$ 8.21 Billion by 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 13.74 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 162 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 68 tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

The distributed antenna system market for outdoor coverage is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market of outdoor distributed antenna system (oDAS) would be driven by the increase in automation as well as the adoption of wireless connectivity technologies in the automotive, transportation, and industrial sectors. In addition to boosting the network capacity, oDAS are also deployed to gain coverage in areas such as tunnels, bridges, and hilly terrains, which are difficult to reach for the base station towers.

This report covers the distributed antenna system market segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the distributed antenna system in 2017. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing government emphasis on the enhancement of telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users’ demand for seamless connectivity would drive the distributed antenna system market to a great extent in the region.

Target Audience for Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market:

Telecommunication companies

Small cell solution providers

Distributed antenna system vendors

Mobile network operators

Tower companies

Architecture and engineering firms

Third-party distributed antenna system integrators

Cable contractors

In-building solution providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Distributed antenna system-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Research Coverage:

The report describes the distributed antenna system market and related developments in terms of offering (components and services), coverage, ownership, user facility, and vertical across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as offering, coverage, ownership, user facility, and vertical, and geography.