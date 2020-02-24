Europe Pentane Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The European pentane market was valued at $28.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $38.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.”

Pentane acts as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane & polystyrene foam. This polyurethane and polystyrene foam is widely used in electronic gadgets and appliances for the cooling of electrical components. It is also used as a cleaning solvent for the cleaning of electronic components and equipment used in consumer electronics, automobiles, and aerospace & defense. Due to the lower boiling point, it finds application in geothermal power stations where it is used in the binary cycle. In addition, its non-polar nature and convenience in evaporation make it useful as a solvent in petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. . . It is also available at low cost and exhibits a low boiling point. This advantage of pentane boosts its use in different applications across the European region.

The European pentane markets are driven by its applications and its demand from end-users such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, energy & pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and paints & coatings. Pentane and its by-products are used as refrigerants in air conditioners and refrigerators. Due to growth in demand for refrigerators across the European region for storage of food is expected to increase the demand for pentane. In addition, due to non-polar nature and convenience in evaporation, it is used as a solvent in laboratories. It is often used in liquid chromatography. An increase in R&D activities in different research areas across the European countries is anticipated to increase the demand for pentane across the European region.

Moreover, pentane act as a blowing agent for the production of polyurethane and polystyrene foam used to cool electronic components in electronic appliances. An increase in production and sale of electronic components across various end-users such as consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive are expected to drive the growth of the Europe Pentane Market. However, stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane due to its high volatility and hazardous effect on human health and environment is expected to impede the market growth.

The European pentane market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Based on the application, the market is divided into blowing agents, chemical solvent, electronic cleansing & others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across Europe.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Air Liquide S.A., Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chevron Corporation, Brenntag and Inventec.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Type

 n-pentane

 Isopentane

 Neopentane



• By Application

 Blowing Agent

 Chemical Solvent

 Electronic Cleansing

 Others



• By Region

 Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

