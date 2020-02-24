General News
Global Functional Coil Coating Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The global Functional Coil Coating Market was valued at $651.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $948.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.”
Functional coil coating is a chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both sides. The base material to produce functional coil coating includes polyester, silicone modified polyester, polyurethane, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and plastisol. Polyester is the preferred material in the functional coil coatings due to their properties.
An increase in demand for corrosion-resistant products drives the need for functional coil coatings. Owing to the advantages of functional coil coatings such as higher paint adherence, superior chemical & water resistance, and enhanced aesthetics, the demand for pre-coated metal in the automotive, home appliances, and furniture industries is expected to increase considerably. Functional coatings applied on the surface of steel and aluminum help to increase their durability and provide additional protection against corrosion. However, the high cost of the process equipment and consumer propensity toward using the product which does not comprise steel and aluminum restrict the market growth. Conversely, recycling of coating waste and an increase in the use of organic coating materials are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.
The global Functional Coil Coating Market is segmented based on material, technology, end-use, and region. On the basis of material, the market is classified into acrylic, epoxy resins, plastisol, polyvinylidene fluoride, polyester, polyurethane, and PVC/vinyl. Depending on the technology, it is segregated across liquid coating and powder coating. According to end-use, it is classified into construction, appliances, automobile industry, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major key players operating in the functional coil coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KelCoatings Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and The Chemours Company. Other players operating in this market include Unichem, Lord Corporation, Chemetall Group, and ARCEO Engineering.
• By Material
Acrylic
Epoxy Resins
Plastisol
Polyvinylidene Fluoride
Polyester
Polyurethane
PVC/Vinyl
• By Technology
Powder Coating
Liquid Coating
• By End-Use
Construction
Appliances
Automobile Industry
Others
• By Region
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o UK
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
o Brazil
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of LAMEA
