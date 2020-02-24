Oral Care Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

The global oral care market is expected to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 42,689.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The global oral care market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and geography. The oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others, by product. Based on the distribution channel, the oral care market is classified as consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution and dental dispensaries.

The major players operating in the oral care market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Sunstar Suisse S.A. among others. The company players are indulged into development of innovative products and programs to cater the demands of the users in oral care market. For instance, in January 2016, Lion Corporation launched a new and improved CLINICA ADVANTAGE toothpaste that contains the plaque-dispersing cleaning agent TDS, which makes plaque even easier to remove.

Oral care have made progress in the last few years, harnessing technology for the supplement or increasing advanced technology. The newly toothbrushes are used independently or in concert with mobile apps for the optimization of user care and health outcomes. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the oral care. These stakeholders include online distributions, consumer stores, medical manufactures and suppliers, academic & research institutes, medical care products manufacturers and vendors, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the oral care market by product, distribution channel, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall oral care market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Oral Care Market Landscape Oral Care Market – Key Industry Dynamics Oral Care Market – Global Analysis Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Product And Service Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Endpoints And Tests Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Technology Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Industry Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Method North America Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Country Analysis Europe Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Country Analysis Asia Pacific Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Country Analysis South And Central America Oral Care Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Country Analysis Industry Landscape Oral Care Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

