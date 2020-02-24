Enteral Feeding Devices Market size with an impressive growth rate by 2027 | Cook Medical , Danone SA, Moog , and Owens & Minor

The enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 2,359.06 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,034.42 million by 2027.

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure to offer proper nutrition to patients with compromised digestive system or who are unable to eat. The global enteral feeding devices market is driven by factors such as growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, however the complications associated with enteral feeding devices are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising demand for enteral feeding devices in medical applications and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Moog Inc., and Owens & Minor, Inc. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Owens & Minor acquired Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, with a view to expand its presence in the global market, which would help in holding a strong position in the market.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on the material, has been segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone. In 2018, the polyvinylchloride (PVC) segment accounted for the largest market share in the global enteral feeding devices market by material. Tubes made of PVC are generally preferred for short term use, also the tubes of PVC are available at comparatively less price which is expected to drive the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on application, has been segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market. Cancer patients are often susceptible to use of enteral feeding into a vein or stomach or the bowel. The nutrition is accomplished with the help of enteral feeding devices among patients that are unable to absorb nutrients very well from their gut. Moreover, these devices are also incorporated among patients before initiating their radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Appropriate nutrition plays a vital role in the treatment of cancer patients.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Enteral Feeding Devices Market Landscape Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Global Analysis Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Product And Service Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Endpoints And Tests Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Technology Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Industry Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Method North America Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Asia Pacific Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis South And Central America Enteral Feeding Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Industry Landscape Enteral Feeding Devices Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

