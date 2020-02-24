Medical Headwalls Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2020-2027

According to a new market research study of ‘Medical Headwalls to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type and Application.’ The global medical headwalls market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global medical headwalls market, based on the product type, is segmented into horizontal and vertical. In 2018, the horizontal sales segment held the largest market share of the medical headwalls market, by product types. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages such as flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Furthermore, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007332/

The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing hospital industry. Moreover, the growing public-private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the medical headwalls market include Class 1 Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Hospital Systems, Inc., Futrus, LLC, Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Wittrock Healthcare, Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC, Modular Services Company and Interspec Systems among others. The market has observed inorganic developments during recent years in the medical headwalls market. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco has acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result into further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market.

The hospital industry in North America is growing. Though the average hospital stay for a single person has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days over the last couple of decades in the US. Whereas the total number of hospital admissions increased to 36.5 million in 2017. An increase in the geriatric population is a major reason for driving the hospital market in North America. For instance, according to the CDC, the total number of hospitals in 2014 was 5,627, and in 2019 the number has increased to 6,210.

The Indian hospital industry is also growing owing to factors such as rising investments from government and private players, rising geriatric population, rising number of hospitals. According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. Also, the Indian healthcare sector has witnessed 23 deals worth US$ 679 million until June 2018. Government initiatives have also helped drive the hospital industry in India. For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Cuba to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Medical Headwalls Market Landscape Medical Headwalls Market – Key Industry Dynamics Medical Headwalls Market – Global Analysis Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Product And Service Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Endpoints And Tests Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Technology Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Industry Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Method North America Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Europe Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Asia Pacific Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis South And Central America Medical Headwalls Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Industry Landscape Medical Headwalls Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007332/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com