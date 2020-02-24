Power-to-gas Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR +10 % by 2026: Top Key Players- Hydrogenics, ITM Power, McPhy Energy, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, Nel Hydrogen

Power-to-gas Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail.

The Global Power-to-gas market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2015, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of +10 % between 2020 and 2026.

The power-to-gas, abbreviated as P2G refers to the concept of storing electricity long term in generation systems to produce fuels for transportation, household, and industry. The growing need to reduce the consumption of natural gas and the production of green hydrogen is contributing to the growth of the power-to-gas market.

Some of the prominent Players of Markets includes : Hydrogenics, ITM Power, McPhy Energy, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, Nel Hydrogen, ThyssenKrupp, Electrochaea, Exytron, GreenHydrogen

Global Power-to-gas Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Less than 100 kW

100-999kW

Above 1000 kW

Industry Segmentation:

Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

Others

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and India along with the facts and figures of Power-to-gas market. It focuses on the major points, which are necessary to make positive impacts on the market policies, international transactions, speculation, and supply demand in the global market.

