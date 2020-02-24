Future Prospects of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by 2026 – Clarity Group, Conduent, Prista Corporation, Quantros, Riskonnect

Patient safety is a new health care discipline that highlights and helps in prevention, reduction, analyzing and reporting of medical errors that frequently leads to adverse health care events and risk management. The risk management and patient safety team work closely with clinical teams and other corporate areas in finding the risks, acting as a resource and giving support on all aspects of risk management. Since patient safety is new area for emphasis in health care, awareness to reduce occurrence of medical errors is gaining impetus.

The Analyst Forecast Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of +10 % During Forecast Period (2020-2026).

Top companies Profiled in this Report includes : Clarity Group Inc. (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Quantros Inc. (US), Riskonnect Inc. (US), RiskQual Technologies (US), RLDatix (Canada), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), and Verge Health (US).

The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market are included in the report. Using SWOT analysis, their weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segmentation:

Market by Type:

Risk Management & Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions

Market by Deployment Mode:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Market by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other End Users

