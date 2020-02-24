HealthcareSci-Tech

Future Prospects of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by 2026 – Clarity Group, Conduent, Prista Corporation, Quantros, Riskonnect

Patient safety is a new health care discipline that highlights and helps in prevention, reduction, analyzing and reporting of medical errors that frequently leads to adverse health care events and risk management. The risk management and patient safety team work closely with clinical teams and other corporate areas in finding the risks, acting as a resource and giving support on all aspects of risk management. Since patient safety is new area for emphasis in health care, awareness to reduce occurrence of medical errors is gaining impetus.

The Analyst Forecast Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of +10 % During Forecast Period (2020-2026).

Top companies Profiled in this Report includes: Clarity Group Inc. (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Quantros Inc. (US), Riskonnect Inc. (US), RiskQual Technologies (US), RLDatix (Canada), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), and Verge Health (US).

The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market are included in the report. Using SWOT analysis, their weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segmentation:

Market by Type:

  • Risk Management & Safety Solutions
  • Claims Management Solutions
  • Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions

Market by Deployment Mode:

  • Private Cloud
  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud

Market by End-User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Long-Term Care Centers
  • Pharmacies
  • Other End Users

The report gathers the essential information including the new strategies for growth of the industry and the potential players of the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market. It enlists the topmost industry player dominating the market along with their contribution to the global market. The report also demonstrates the data in the form of graphs, tables, and figures along with the contacts details and sales of key market players in the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market.

Table of Contents

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Forecast

