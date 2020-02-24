BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2019
Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for lightweight material is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive wheels aftermarket market are AEZ Leichtmetallräder GmbH, ALLOY WHEEL REPAIR SPECIALISTS, LLC, Arconic, Automotive Wheels Ltd, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik, Beyern Wheels, Borbet GmbH, CMWheels, ENKEI CORPORATION, Forgiato, Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltd., KONIG AMERICAN, LKQ Corporation, MAXION Wheels Inc., O.Z. S.p.A., RAYS Co. Ltd, RONAL GROUP, Tanabe USA Inc., Status Wheels and TSW Alloy Wheels.
Conducts Overall Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market By Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement, Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating (Liquid, Powdered), Material (Alloys, Steel, Others), Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16- 18 Inch, 19- 21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market
Wheel is a circular object that enables a vehicle or any other object to move easily. They revolve in an axle and the material used in the wheel is hard and durable. Good wheel provide stability and traction to the vehicle. Three important components of wheels are camber, caster and toe. There are alloy wheels that are made of alloy of magnesium and aluminium; they are combination of different metals and elements. They are very lighter as compared to the steel wheels and people use them to improve the appearance of their vehicle. Aftermarkets wheels are made to fit in multiple manufacturers and are made by the independent manufacturer. They are usually made with the cheaper materials as compared to the other wheels.
Market Drivers:
- Uses of alloy can improve the breaking performance; this factor is driving the market
- Light-weight allots increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- They are expensive to buy and to repair
- Alloy are not that much strong
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Wolfrace Wheels announced the launch of their new wheel which is a combination of Wolfrace GB range and Wolfrace Eurosport so that they can serve high quality alloy to their customers.
- In January 2017, Ferada wheels launched their wheel in India which cost around 1.8 lacs to 3 lakhs and are available in 19-inch or 20- inch configurations. They soon will launch 22- inch so that they can target SUV customers as well.
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market
Global automotive wheels aftermarket market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive wheels aftermarket for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
