Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market 2020-2027 Emerging Trends || Leading Players

Global embedded connectivity solutions market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing trends and adoptions of connectivity solutions globally in different applications of a vehicle.
Key Market Competitors: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the embedded connectivity solutions market are Airbiquity Inc.; TomTom International BV; Cisco; Apple Inc.; Delphi Technologies; HARMAN International; Microsoft; QNX Software Systems Limited; Verizon; Sierra Wireless; Intel Corporation; Aeris; Google; NXP Semiconductors; IMS – Part of Trak Global Group; Robert Bosch GmbH; WirelessCar; Texas Instruments Incorporated and Vodafone Automotive SpA.
This report studies Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.
This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.
Conducts Overall Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market By Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE), Services (Over-The-Air Updates, Infotainment, Driver Assistance, Live Traffic Information, eCall, Vehicle Self-Diagnosis, Intelligent Parking, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management), End-Users (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market
Embedded connectivity solutions are technological services and offerings that provide real-time information. This solution is basically a part of the overall electrical and mechanical system which includes the hardware, software and mechanical system as well. The implementation of this service in vehicles provide the driver of the vehicle to be connected with various online platforms, providing safety, security, enhanced performance, comfort and better networking technology.
Market Drivers:
- Increased effectiveness and efficiency of performance in a vehicle as it provides real-time updates and information; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rise in demand for automated & management transportation systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High cost associated with the implementation and complications in the integration of these connectivity services with the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth
- Concerns regarding the theft of data and privacy concerns is expected to restrain the market growth
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, NXP Semiconductors announced the launch of a new vehicle network processing chipset which will enable automotive OEM’s to provide consumers with connectivity solutions to their consumers. The chipsets termed as “MPC-LS” is a combination of NXP’s “MPC5748G” microcontroller along with “LS1043A” communications processor.
- In February 2017, Sierra Wireless announced that Volkswagen AG has chosen Sierra Wireless’s “AirPrime AR Series modules” and their “Legato software platform” for the integration of these services in the next generation of the connected cars which will be commercialised by the beginning of 2018 globally.
Competitive Analysis: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market
Global embedded connectivity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of embedded connectivity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
