Global Fluid Transfer System Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2026

Global fluid transfer system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for lightweight vehicles parts and growing demand for rear air conditioning are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fluid transfer system market are Cooper Standard; Kongsberg Automotive; ContiTech AG; Mgi Coutier; TI Fluid Systems.; Lander Automotive; HUTCHINSON; Castello Italia; Gates Corporation; Pirtek Fluid Systems Pty. Ltd.; AGS Company.; Graco Inc; BALCRANK CORPORATION, INC.; Sanoh Industrial Co., Ltd.; Yamada America, Inc..; Kros Otomotiv Sanayi ve Tic. Inc.; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; among others.

This report studies Global Fluid Transfer System Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Fluid Transfer System Market By Type (Air Suspension Lines, Fuel Lines, Brake Lines, AC Lines, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Lines, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Lines, Transmission Oil Cooling Lines, Turbo Coolant Lines), Material (Nylon, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Steel, Rubber, Other), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus), Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Off- Highway Vehicles (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Fluid Transfer System Market

Fluid transfer systems have the ability to offer efficient and safe loading and offloading in different onshore and offshore applications. Such systems will use flexible pipes for moving crude oil or other media into complex applications, including means for processing, deploying and recovering flexible pipes and integrating power, control and utility equipment. Some of the common types of the fluid air suspension lines, brake lines, AC lines, selective catalytic reduction lines and turbo coolant lines. They also have the ability to offer corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance and weight reduction.

Market Drivers:

Increasing vehicle production will accelerate the market growth

Strict government rules and regulations is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Growing adoption of SCRs in diesel engines will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

The increased ability of the metal to be recycled and reused acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Less replacement rate of fluid transfer system will restrain the market growth

Increasing sales of BEVs will also hamper the growth of the market

Market Dynamics

Market forecasting to 2025

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Flofuel Group announced the acquisition of FTi. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the global refuelling solutions market. This will also provide opportunities to both the companies so they can expand their geographical area and enhance their product offerings

In August 2016, Cooper Standard announced the acquisition of automotive fuel and brake business of AMI Industries and related companies. The incorporation of the fuel and brake sector of AMI Industries strongly aligns with the sustainable growth strategy of Cooper Standard and supports the role of the group internationally to further support our customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global fluid transfer system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluid transfer system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

