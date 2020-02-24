Healthcare Chatbots Market: Global Industry Will Reach USD 563 Million by 2026

Facts and Factors has authored “Healthcare Chatbots Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based Model and On-Premise Model), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Insurance Companies, and Others), By Application (Medication Assistance & Symptom Checking and Medical Guidance & Appointment Scheduling), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research report, the global healthcare chatbots market in 2019 is close to USD 148 million and is expected to reach around USD 563 million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global healthcare chatbots market is more than 21% from 2020 to 2026.

A chatbot is an AI-powered software adopted by different industries for instant and effective interaction with their clients either in textual or audio format. The industries have included a distinct option on their web-portal or mobile application for conversing with clients. Chatbots play a vital role in the healthcare sector to assist the patients instantly in the state of emergency by the time clinicians are available for primary care and diagnosis. Though health bots can’t conduct authorized diagnosis, their AI memory manages to autonomously presume the disease based on certain symptoms.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-healthcare-chatbots-market-by-component-software-and

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Market Drivers:

A sharp increase in the count of internet users

The global internet users’ count has grown substantially in the past several years. In Nigeria- and Bangladesh-like developing economies, the count of internet users has risen by almost 40,000%. China, being the developed and densely populated country, is leading in terms of the maximum number of internet users.Due to excessive internet use, almost everyone prefers chatbot services for interacting with clinicians, thereby influencing the demand for the global healthcare chatbots market. Other significant factors that drive the global market are:

Significant incorporation of cloud services in the healthcare sector

Growing demand for health bots in emergencies

Growing technology acquaintance related to healthcare

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-healthcare-chatbots-market-by-component-software-and

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Key Market Restraints:

Data breach & privacy threats

Although health bots are efficient enough to provide medical records in an instant whenever needed, the platform poses a huge risk regarding data breach and violates privacy laws. Other factors hampering the global healthcare chatbots market are:

Tech expertise shortage for the development of such interactive services

Lack of awareness cum misconceptions regarding the capabilities of chatbots

Cloud-based model category anticipates lucrative growth under deployment model segment

Owing to the growing involvement in the development of chatbots, the revenue share of the cloud-based model category is likely to surge in the global healthcare chatbots market during the forecast period.

“Patients” category under the end-user segment holds the major share in the global healthcare chatbots market

Among insurance companies, patients, and healthcare providers, the “patients” category captured over one-third of the global market share in terms of revenue. The key factor pushing the “patients” category is the growing adoption rate of chatbots among patients.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-healthcare-chatbots-market-by-component-software-and

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Key market players

Some of the key players driving the global healthcare chatbots market are Baidu Inc., Ada Digital Health Ltd., Woebot Labs Inc., Your.MD, Sensely Inc., PACT Care BV, Buoy Health Inc., HealthTap Inc.,GYANT.Com Inc., Babylon Healthcare Service Limited, and Infermedica.

In August 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, a British multinational company manufacturing healthcare goods the leading global consumer health and hygiene company, announced a partnership as well as its strategic investment in Your.MD ltd.to launchsmart self-care solutions for everyone free of cost.

In August 2018, Buoy Health Inc. and Boston Children’s Hospital collaborated to enhance the approach currently used by parents to assess their offspring’s’ health online. As a part of this extensive collaboration contract, the hospital would integrate Buoy’s developed advanced AI health bot into its website.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The growing global internet users and increasing adoption of wearable-like monitoring devices, according to the primary respondents, are the two major factors fueling the demand for healthcare chatbots.

The significant developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology have been driving the healthcare chatbots market.

The primary respondents stated that the “patients” category under the end-user segment captured over one-third of the global healthcare chatbots market revenue owing to the significant benefits of the web-based interactive tool that can conduct primary diagnosis, schedule appointments, and securely store medical records.

Europe, as per the primary research data, is holding the dominating position in the global healthcare chatbots market in terms of revenue, holding more than one-third market share.

The global healthcare chatbots market primarily targets the educated and civilized group in the population, as the technology is of little or no use for the ignorant side of the society.

Key Recommendations from Analysts