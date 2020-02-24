Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global high-performance ceramic coatings market was valued at $7,844.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $12,633.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.”

High-performance ceramic coatings are inorganic materials which are treated and used at high temperatures. These coatings are applied on automotive engine components, which increases the fuel efficiency. Its physical properties such as resistance to high temperature protect the components from oxidation. The rapid growth of the automotive sector, increase in expenditure power, and higher demand for automobiles from consumers are expected to drive the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market.

However, factors such as high cost of production are likely to hamper the growth of the global high-performance ceramic coatings market. Nevertheless, ongoing development in plasma sprayed coating practices is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

The high-performance ceramic coatings market is segmented based on product type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Depending on product type, the market is classified into oxide coating, carbide coating and nitride coating. By technology, it is fragmented into thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and other technologies. As per the end-use industry, it is segregated into automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, healthcare, and others. The high-performance ceramic coatings market is segmented based on region including North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the high-performance ceramic coatings industry include Akzo Saint-Gobain, Aremco Products, Inc., Ceramic Polymer GmbH, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., DowDuPont, Chetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, A&A Coatings, Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd. Other players operating in this market include Fosbel, Keronite Group, Oerlikon Metco, and Swain Tech Coatings. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Product Type

 Oxide Coating

 Carbide Coating

 Nitride Coating



• By Technology

 Thermal Spray

 Physical Vapor Deposition

 Chemical Vapor Deposition

 Other Technologies



• By End-Use Industry

 Automotive

 Aerospace & Defense

 General Industrial Tools & Machinery

 Healthcare

 Others



• By Region

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

 Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

 LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA