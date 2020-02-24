Gluten Free Products Market Will Grow to USD 35 Billion by 2026

According to Facts and Factors Analysis, the global gluten free products market was valued at USD 18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to foresee a significant double digit growth of around 10% to generate revenues worth USD 35 billion by the end of 2026.

Gluten is a protein that occurs naturally in food-grains such as barley, wheat, spelt and rye. Gluten is made up of two main proteins called gliadin and glutenin, from which gliadin is primarily responsible for most health-related problems. Once mixed with water, the combination results in the forming of glue like flour, which gives the bread a soft and fluffy and yet elastic structure, in reality, the term gluten is derived from glue-like properties that this protein contains.

It is anticipated that rising incidences of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and celiac diseases would drive demand for gluten-free products through developed and developing countries. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, where gluten indigestion affects the small intestine. As a consequence, rising reports of gluten bigotry along with increased awareness of the advantages of gluten-free diet are likely to have a positive effect on demand for the product. The prevalence of these disorders is growing, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe, thereby boosting the increased demand for the product. In addition, the U.S. favors regulatory framework and initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allocations and subsidy allocations are expected to boost the regional market over the period of analysis.

By product, bakery emerged as the largest and fastest-growing category and is expected to maintain its domination over the forecast years. This segment accounted for nearly 34% in 2019. The category is projected to be powered by increased awareness among citizens about the advantages of fresh, organic, and gluten-free products in their diets. Additionally, a wide product line-up with constant innovations is projected to pose a positive impact on the segment’s growth. In terms of the distribution channel, the grocery stores segment led the global gluten free products market since it allows convenient access to a range of things under one roof. Drug shops are the least-favored retailers. Due to changing lifestyles, preferences towards healthy living and healthy diets and growth of independent natural or health food stores are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased demand for balanced foodstuffs. Aggressive marketing strategies implemented by key players in this area to gain a significant market share often help boost the market growth. In 2018, North America led the market, accounting for an overall revenue share of nearly 55%. Such foods are projected to be readily available to aid market growth, most notably in the US and major European countries. U.S. market growth is expected to be in line with the growing awareness of celiac disease. Increasing awareness about following a healthy lifestyle will further drive the market.

Some of the essential players operating in the gluten free products market, but not restricted to include Dr. Schär AG/SPA, Boulder Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Enjoy Life Natural Brands Llc, Hero Group AG, H.J. Heinz Company, Quinoa Corporation, Raisio PLC and Kelkin Ltd among others.

