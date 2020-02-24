Online Gambling & Betting Market Size & Share to Reach USD 100 Billion by 2026

The global online gambling & betting market in 2019 is approximately USD 50 billion and is anticipated to reach above USD 100 billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the online gambling & betting market is around 10% from 2020 to 2026.

Online gambling and betting, is generally known as internet gambling. It is gambling on different games such as casino or sports over the internet. Some of the common games in the market include poker, bingo, lotteries, roulette, slots, and keno. Online gambling and betting have perceived reflective propagation over the past 8-10 years. Easy availability of these games and the temptation of easy money are the leading factors fueling the overall online gambling and betting market growth.

Online gambling and betting market are enormously motivated by the firm growth in the internet organization along with the strong awareness of mobile devices. The rising propagation of mobile applications has widened the opportunity for overall market growth. Thus, the constant rise observed across internet usage and online streaming & gaming is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the following years.

Based on game form, the global online gambling & betting market is divided into poker, casino, sports betting, bingo, lottery, and others. A sports betting was the largest segment of the online gambling & betting market in 2019. It is expected to register growth by CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Based on component type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into software, and services. In 2019, the software segment is anticipated to acquire a major share in the global online gambling & betting market. The service segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forthcoming years.

Based on device type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into the desktop, mobile, and others. In 2019, the desktop segment dominated the global online gambling & betting market. The mobile segment is projected to be the fastest-growing device type over the next five years attributed to increasing the adoption of mobile by consumers, especially in developing countries.

Europe dominated the market of online gambling & betting accounting for 52% share of the online gambling & betting consumption globally in 2019. Europe is expected to project a huge revenue in the global online gambling & betting market, mainly due to the enormous demand originating from the Western European countries. The Asia Pacific online gambling & betting markets are projected to demonstrate significant growth rate in the near future, due to rise in awareness regarding gambling & betting, increased internet penetration, increase in population, and significant growth in GDP in the developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Some of the major players of global Online Gambling & Betting market are Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, The Stars Group, The Betway Group, William Hill plc, Kindred Group, Rank Group, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Betsson AB, and others.

This report segments the Online Gambling & Betting market as follows:

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Game Form Type Segment Analysis

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Bingo

Lottery

Others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Device Analysis Segmentation

Desktop

mobile

others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Component Analysis Segment

Software

Services

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents operating in the online gambling and betting market, rising demand for online gamingis expected to drive the market growth by above 10% between the year 2020-2026.

In 2019, the global online gambling and the betting market was estimated at around USD 50 billion and is projected to reach around USD 100 billion in the next few years.

By game form type, the online gambling and betting market was led by the sports betting category which held nearly 40% of market share in the past year and is proposed to increase in the coming years.

Based on device type, mobile category is expected as the fastest-growing segment over the future years. In 2019, the revenue generated by mobile category was around USD 23 billion and is anticipated to grow due to the increasing adoption of smartphones in developed and developing countries.

By component type, the software segment led the global online gambling & betting market in 2019, it was nearly 60% of the market.

As per the survey of 2019, Europe dominated the online gambling and betting market in terms of revenue. Europe’s online gambling & betting market was USD 26 billion and projected to reach over the CAGR 10% in the forthcoming years.

