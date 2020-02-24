Global Automotive Wire Market Worth Over USD 33,562 Million By 2026

According to Facts & Factors, the global automotive wire market in 2019 is approximately USD 23,339Millionand is anticipated to reach around USD 33,562Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Automotive Wire market is around 5.3% from 2020 to 2026.

Automotive wire is a vehicle’s interconnecting wiring for the electrical power and signal transmission in the electrical system. They are designed to withstand grease, acids, oil, water, mold, and solvents. These are also used in electric circuits and are designed to operate effectively under intense heating conditions. These types of wires are use in various automotive such as a boat, motorcycles, cars, and much other light & heavy vehicles.

The global automotive wire market is categorized into type and application. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented based on aluminum and copper. Further application segment is divided into body, chassis, sensors and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. All these are the vehicle components. Chassis is the base of a vehicle on which full vehicle is assembled. Thereby, chassis require a lot number of wires to connect the systems and components. As a result, the chassis segment holds the largest market share. Moreover, automotive wiring is undergoing development. The technological content of cars has grown exponentially, resulting in more than 150 pounds of cabling in a single-vehicle. This is another key factor which is supporting the growth of the automotive wire market.

The growing trend for electric and autonomous vehicles is fueling the demand for the automotive wire market globally. The design for electrification of vehicles requires numerous wires and thereby the automotive manufactures will have a high demand for such advanced automotive wires. Thereby, it has been indicated certain factors will be influencing the global market in upcoming years. In addition, the government initiative in terms of pollution, zero-emission vehicles will be launched. As a result, automotive wire market players have high opportunities to earn revenue in the future ahead. The materials used for the construction of these wire are copper and aluminum amongst others. Mostly, copper material is used due to its high electrical conductivity, high tensile strength, and high ductility. However, the concerns regarding fluctuation in copper prices are hindering the growth of the global automotive wire market.

The global automotive wire market has majorly considered the following regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and the Asia Pacific are the two most prominent regional markets. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position in forthcoming years as there is an increase in the production of autonomous vehicles. The demand for passenger cars, light, and heavy vehicles are raising the requirements of electric cabling. Thus, the countries in this region are boosting growth in this region’s automotive wiring industry. Additionally, China is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific owing to its largest share in automotive production. These regions are further analyzed into the major countries from the regions respectively. Major countries analyzed in this research report are the United States., Mexico, UK, Canada, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, Yura Corporation, Furukawa Electric, COFICAB, PKC Group, Fujikura, Coroplast Inc., General Cable, Beijing S.P.L Wire & Cable Co, Ltd, and Kyungshin Corp among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global automotive wire is set to grow annually at a rate of around 5.3%

It was established through the primary interview that the high-speed document scanner market was valued at around USD 23,000Million in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is presently holding the largest revenue share among all the regions and is further expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

The “copper” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category over the past years.

On the basis of application segmentation, the “chassis” application holds the major market share.

