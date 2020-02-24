Europe Insecticides Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The European insecticides market for waste management accounted for $14,739.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $23,368.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.”

Waste is generated during the extraction of raw materials, processing of raw materials into intermediate & final products, consumption of final products, agricultural activities, and other human activities. Waste management is a systematic procedure of treating waste, comprising numerous activities such as collecting, transportation, and treatment (mechanical/biological/chemical).

The growth of the European insecticides market for waste management is driven by factors such as an increase in environmental awareness and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage and handling of insecticides, high prices of insecticides is a major factor expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The European insecticides market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, the active ingredient, and country. Depending on the type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of the waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT), incineration, anaerobic digestion. By the method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. Toxic bait is further categorized into dry scatter bait, liquid sprinkle baits, and liquid bait dispensers. As per active ingredient, the market is fragmented into organophosphorus compounds pyrethroids compounds, neonicotinoids, and insect growth regulators.

Organophosphorus compounds are further classified into azamethiphos, diazinon, dimethoate, pirimiphos-methyl, and others. Pyrethroids compounds are sub-segmented into bioresmethrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, pyrethrins, and others. Neonicotinoids are further classified into imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, and others. Insect growth regulator is bifurcated into cyromazine and others. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe. The Nordic countries are analyzed across Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the rest of Nordic.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BIODEGMA GmbH, BTA International GmbH, Nehlsen AG, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Veolia, AMEY PLC, Biffa, Renewi PLC, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and LafargeHolcim Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Type

 Larvicide

 Adulticide



• By Waste Treatment Method

 Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT)

 Incineration

 Anaerobic Digestion



• Method of Application

 Toxic Bait

 Dichlorvos Vaporizer

 Outdoor Space Spraying

 Larvicide Sprayers

 Others



• By Active Ingredient

 Organophosphorus Compounds

 Pyrethroids Compounds

 Neonicotinoids

 Insect Growth Regulator



• By Country

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Nordic Countries

o Denmark

o Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

o Rest of Nordic

 The Netherlands

 Rest of Europe

