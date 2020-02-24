Global Stable Isotopes Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global total stable isotopes sale was 2367.8 Kg, valued at 286.76 Million USD in 2016. And the global sale is expected to reach 3292 Kg in 2023 with a 4.8% growth rate.”

This report studies the Stable Isotopes market, and stable isotopes included products containing stable isotopes of carbon, nitrogen, deuterium, oxygen, noble gases and metals. These products are used for numerous applications including biomolecular NMR, quantitative proteomics, metabolic research, and magnetic resonance imaging/spectroscopy and deuterated solvents for NMR.

Scientific research, medical and industrial use are the main application of stable isotopes. The three applications take nearly 95% of global stable isotopes consumption in 2016.

Stable Isotopes Market Segment by Type covers: 2H, 13C, 15N, 18O and others. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, JSC Isotope, Center of Molecular Research, Shanghai Engineering Research Center, Urenco and NHTC are the world’s leading stable isotope manufacturers. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories is the world’s largest manufacturer of 18O and 13C. Shanghai Engineering Research Center is the world’s largest 15N manufacturer.

North America was the largest consumer by region. North America accounted for about 44% consumption market share in 2016. Europe was the second-largest with about 34% market share. Asia Pacific was the following consumption region. Among these regions, the USA, Russia, China, and France are leading consumption countries of stable isotopes.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Stable Isotopes in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Stable Isotopes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

JSC Isotope

Center of Molecular Research

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

Urenco

NHTC

LANL

Linde

ORNL

3M (Ceradyne)

Marshall Isotopes

SI Science

Medical Isotopes

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2H

13C

15N

18O

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Stable Isotopes for each application, including

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

