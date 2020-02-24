Global Artificial Turf Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The research report offers a comprehensive picture of the Artificial Turf market. The report initiates with the executive summary of the market that includes market definition, recent industry trends, and developments, strategies of the key players and wide product offerings. Moreover, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of the key participants actively operating in the market.

Artificial turf is a surface of artificial fibers or synthetic fibers prepared in such a way that it appears similar to the natural grass. The usage of turfs has been proven to have the least bad impacts on the environment as these turfs are recyclable, require a minimum amount of water and reduce the use of pesticides & fertilizers. As a result, these are the major advantages offered by artificial turfs that increase its growth in the market. Moreover, artificial turfs are widely used in hotels & airports, theme parks, and residential & commercial properties. In the current scenario, increasing the popularity of various indoor and outdoor sports events, as well as decorating the rooftops and balconies in the form of gardens are the major contributing agents propelling the growth of artificial turf market across the globe. Moreover, a hike in the disposable income of people among developed and developing regions such as Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific is propelling consumers to adopt turfs for landscaping. Thus, the global market of artificial turf is expected to grow with an impressive growth rate during the upcoming years. However, high surface temperature, increased risk of infection and high cost of artificial turfs can hamper the market growth.

The research report is prepared based on the combination of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects. By thorough understanding, the report is fragmented by larger ratios. The report covers in-depth analysis with major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influences the growth of the market. On the other hand, The Artificial Turf report presents data starting from the base year 2018, historical year: 2014-2018, estimated the year 2019 and Forecast year from 2019 to 2026.

The Artificial Turf market report offers the market size and estimates the forecast from 2019-2026. The forecast estimation is predicted based on the key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the Artificial Turf report provides a deep emphasis on secondary tools used to document the report. PEST analysis, SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and others are considered by the analysts while preparing the report.

Scope and Segmentation of the Market

Based on Type

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

polyamides

Based on Application

Sport

Leisure & Landscaping

Others

Each segment of the Artificial Turf market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segment analysis covered in the report aims at the key opportunities available in the Artificial Turf market report by leading segments. In addition, the research report offers market dynamics for the market that influences qualitative as well as quantitative research.

Research Methodology

The report follows a comprehensive and rigorous research methodology to provide you accurate estimates and forecasts of a particular market. The report provides estimates, forecast, and analysis primarily based on secondary research, primary interviews, in-house database and other free as well as paid sources. In addition, the research methodology we follow is a systematic approach in order to estimate and project the market sizing keeping in mind all the ongoing and upcoming trends of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.):

Sport field Deutschland Holding GmbH

Co Creation Grass Corporation

Field Turf

Global Syn-Turf Inc.

Controlled Products

Forest Grass

Synlawn Artificial Grass

Tiger Turf

Through the successive chapters on the company, profiles provide deep insights on players operating in the Artificial Turf market. It focuses on the financial outlook of the key players, the status of R&D, strategies adopted, expansion strategies, and many more. Analysts preparing the report have offered a detailed list of the strategic initiatives adopted by the Artificial Turf market participants by referring past records and designing strategies to be adopted in the coming years. This enables the key players to stay ahead in the competition.

Regional Landscape

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the Artificial Turf market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and anticipates its influence on the Artificial Turf market. Moreover, the report focuses on value and volume at the regional level, company level, and level.

Chapters covered under this report include:

Chapter 1, describes the Artificial Turf market reports – market overview, executive summary, and market scope. Further, the report adds a support base to identify the information and pick in relation to the aforementioned market

Chapter 2, defines the research methodology based on primary as well as secondary research, secondary data sources, and assumptions & exclusions

Chapter 3, description of the Artificial Turf market in terms of its product scope, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and market risks

Chapter 4, the report offers a company profile of the top manufacturers of Artificial Turf Market with its sales, revenue, share, and others

Chapter 5 and 6, to narrow down the sales data at the country level with shares, revenue, sand sales from 2018-2026

Chapter 7, the Artificial Turf market data is published based on a regional level and to show the revenue, sales, and growth on basis of the base year 2018, historical year: 2014-2018, estimated the year 2019 and Forecast year from 2019 to 2026

Chapter 8, describes the Artificial Turf market sales channels, distributors, research findings, appendix, and among others.