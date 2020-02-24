Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for next-generation power devices.

Based on type, the market can be divided into High Thermal Conductivity Substrate, Regular Substrate, and others. High Thermal Conductivity Substrate was the largest segment in the production market, accounting for 67% share in 2016.

The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.

Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also a leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan was 59%.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in the silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Toshiba Materials

Rogers Corp

Kyocera

MARWA

Coors Tek

Denka

Tomley Hi-tech

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate

Regular Substrate

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate for each application, including

Power Module

Heat Sinks

LED

Wireless Modules

Others