Electric Parking Brake System Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Electric Parking Brake System Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Electric Parking Brake System market was valued at 5860 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 13800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The electric parking brake is a substitute for traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management, and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

With the fast increase in automobile production, the electric parking brake market will develop fast in the next years. The prospect of the electric parking brake industry is good. The growth rate of European automobile production may be low, but the high penetration of electric parking brake keeps it as large market demand. The fast-growing rate of the automotive electric parking brake system makes it more common for general cars, not only belong to luxury cars.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electric Parking Brake System Market: ZF TRW, Continental, Kster, Dura, Mando, AISIN, Hyundai Mobis, Zhejiang Libang Hexin, Wuhu Bethel and others.

As the policies published by Chinese government support domestic electric parking brake industry, both the foreign manufacturers and domestic manufacturers can get some favorable condition. The number of new competitors may be more and some may prefer to cooperate with foreign manufacturers to maximize the advantages of both sides.

Global Electric Parking Brake System Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Electric Parking Brake System Market on the basis of Types are:

Caliper Integrated EPB

Cable Puller EPB

On the basis of Application , the Global Electric Parking Brake System Market is segmented into:

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Regional Analysis For Electric Parking Brake System Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Parking Brake System Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Electric Parking Brake System Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Electric Parking Brake System Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Electric Parking Brake System Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Electric Parking Brake System Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

