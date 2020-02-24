Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market 2020 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Analysis – TPC, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim, Chevron Oronite

The report titled “Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size will increase to 2720 Million US$ by 2025, from 1990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = _62C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market: TPC, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim, Chevron Oronite, ENEOS, Braskem, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui, Zhejiang Shund and others.

Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Fuel & Lube Additives, Adhesive & Sealant, Plastic & Elastomer Modifier, Gum Base etc. Fuel & Lube Additives is the largest application of Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 78.14% of world total consumption volume.

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market on the basis of Types are:

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

On the basis of Application , the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market is segmented into:

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other

Regional Analysis For Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

