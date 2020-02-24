Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corp, The Toro Company, The Scotts Company

The report titled “Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market size will increase to 460 Million US$ by 2025, from 170 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Smart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corp, The Toro Company, The Scotts Company, Orbit Irrigation Products, Galcon, HydroPoint Data Systems, Green Electronics, Avidz, Skydrop, NxEco, Sprinkl.io, LLC., Plaid Systems and others.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market on the basis of Types are:

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

On the basis of Application , the Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

Regional Analysis For Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

