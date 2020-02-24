Barite Products Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “Barite Products Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Barite Products market size will increase to 580 Million US$ by 2025, from 530 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period.

Barite is a mineral composed of barium sulfate (BaSO4). It receives its name from the Greek word “barys” which means “heavy.” This name is in response to barite’s high specific gravity, which is exceptional for a nonmetallic mineral. The high specific gravity of barite makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial, medical, and manufacturing uses. Barite also serves as the principal ore of barium.

Global major production regions are China and India. In 2016, China produced 2771.1 K MT barite and India produced 1101.6 K MT. China and India are two major exporting countries. Meanwhile, USA is a major importing region. In 2016, USA consumed 1450.3 K MT, which have produced only 422.6 K MT. During 2012- 2016, USA consumption decreased from 3430.3 K MT in 2012 to 1450.3 K MT in 2016, which have great impaction on global total consumption.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Barite Products Market: Excalibar Minerals, Milwhite, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development, Halliburton(Hughes), SinoBarite, Ba_er Mining, Corpomin, Guizhou Toli, China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining, Yunnan Judu Minerals, Haiwo Minerals, Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals, Red Star and others.

During past five years, global total consumption decreased from 9220.3 K MT in 2012 to 6882.6 K MT in 2017, with an average decreased rate of 5.68%. Barite price increased firstly from 69 USD/MT in 2012 to 74 USD/MT in 2013, and then decreased in 2013. Since 2014, barite price kept increasing. Currently, barite average price is about 77 USD/MT.

Global Barite Products Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Barite Products Market on the basis of Types are:

Grade 4.0

Grade 4.1

Grade 4.2

Grade 4.3

Grade above 4.3

On the basis of Application , the Global Barite Products Market is segmented into:

Drilling Industry (Rig)

Medical Industry

Rubber & Plastics

Pulps and Papers

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Regional Analysis For Barite Products Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Barite Products Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

